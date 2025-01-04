Banned Cough Syrup Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized In Assam's Cachar

Cachar police in Assam on Friday seized banned cough syrup worth Rs 2 crore in a concerted raid on Friday. During the operation a total of 11,100 bottles of the substance were seized, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through a social media post.

The anti-narcotics operation was conducted based on credible inputs, Sarma said in the post. A Cachar police team intercepted a vehicle near Damcherra which was transporting the illegal substance.

According to the post, the Codeine-based cough syrup bottles that were seized were estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. “Based on credible intelligence, an anti-narcotics operation was conducted by @CacharPolice near Damcherra where a vehicle transporting illegal substances was intercepted. Upon thorough search, 11,100 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup valued at ₹2cr were recovered,” Sarma wrote.

Last year, Cachar police, in collaboration with the STF, seized a huge consignment of narcotics during an operation on December 21. Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a motorbike late at night and recovered approximately 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of suspected heroin.

The seized contraband, valued at an estimated Rs 20 crore in the black market, was reportedly being smuggled from a neighbouring state for distribution to other parts of the country.

