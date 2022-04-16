Assam Police Seize 25 Packets Of Heroin In Major Bust

In a major drug bust, Assam Police on Saturday seized 25 packets of heroin and apprehended three peddlers from Chhaygaon in the Kamrup district of Assam.

Police informed that a joint operation was carried out after it received information regarding the supply of narcotics by a Goalpara-based cartel to various parts of Guwahati and South Kamrup.

The operation was carried out jointly by Kamrup police under deputy superintendent of police Kalyan Kr. Pathak, and city police under sub inspector (UB) Kapil Pathak, under the supervision of joint commissioner of Guwahati police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.