Assam Police Seize 25 Packets Of Heroin In Major Bust

In a major drug bust, Assam Police on Saturday seized 25 packets of heroin and apprehended three peddlers from Chhaygaon in the Kamrup district of Assam.
Police informed that a joint operation was carried out after it received information regarding the supply of narcotics by a Goalpara-based cartel to various parts of Guwahati and South Kamrup.
The operation was carried out jointly by Kamrup police under deputy superintendent of police Kalyan Kr. Pathak, and city police under sub inspector (UB) Kapil Pathak, under the supervision of joint commissioner of Guwahati police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
Police also arrested three peddlers during the operation who were taken into custody. They have been identified as Jakir Hussain, Muzamil Haq and Hafizur Rahman.
Moreover, 25 packets of heroin weighing around 304 grams were recovered from their possession.
In another recent seizure, Kamrup police had seized a large amount of drugs including 500 grams of heroin and 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 42 crores from Jirighat area in the state’s Cachar district on Thursday.
The interstate drug network was busted in search operations that were conducted under the supervision of JCP Mahanta.