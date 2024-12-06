Assam Police Seize Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 10 Lakh in Bokajan

In a major bust, Assam police seized an illegal liquor-laden truck near Bokajan’s Khathkhati on Thursday night.

Advertisment

The truck, bearing registration number AS-05-AC-5032, was heading towards Dimapur when it was intercepted by the authorities. A total of 300 cartons of alcohol were confiscated, with an estimated market value exceeding Rs 10 lakh.

The truck's driver identified as Raj Khan has been arrested and police have launched a full-scale investigation into the case. They have also detained one individual from Khathkhati and a liquor dealer from Sivasagar in connection with the operation.

Additionally, the police are searching for a young man named Rahul from Dimapur, believed to be involved in the smuggling ring.

The seized liquor was reportedly being transported illegally into Nagaland, a state where alcohol is banned, by a local liquor mafia.

Authorities have vowed to intensify their crackdown on such illicit activities, sending a strong message to smugglers.