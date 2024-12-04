Peddler Nabbed With Suspected Heroin In Guwahati's Ulubari

Over 16 grams of suspected heroin was seized in a late-night operation in Guwahati’s Ulubari locality, according to the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police. The raid was conducted on Tuesday night and one person was apprehended, the officials informed.

According to the officials, they had a tip-off about the location of the drug peddler based on which a raid was conducted at Ulubari, which comes under the Paltan Bazar police station. During the raid, they seized 16.11 grams of suspected heroin in a soap box.

Apart from the narcotics, the officials also seized a mobile phone and an auto-rickshaw with registration number AS 01 SC 0215 from the scene, while apprehending the accused involved.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Basfor, aged 25 years, and a resident of Ambari railway colony, Kalibari under the Latasil police station in Guwahati.

This comes after the arrest of another drug supplier by the STF from the Athgaon area of Guwahati on Tuesday. The arrested individual, identified as Majid Ali from Khurupetia, was found in possession of 13.88 grams of heroin.

The operation also led to the seizure of a mobile phone from the accused. The STF has launched an investigation to determine the source and network of the drug supply.

