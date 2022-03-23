P Chidambaram, Son Granted Bail In Aircel-Maxis Case

A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the high-profile Aircel-Maxis deal in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed cases of corruption and money laundering respectively.

The senior Congress leader and his son were earlier granted anticipatory bail with bail bonds amounting 1 lakh each. They had moved an application to the court seeking relief, through their lawyer Arshdeep Singh.

They appeared before the court after it summoned them, having taken cognizance of the charge sheets filed by the probing agencies in the case.