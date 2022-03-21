Assam: Police Thrash Minor For Stealing Biscuits

A minor boy was mercilessly thrashed by the police for a petty crime of stealing biscuits in Assam’s Laharighat on Monday.
The incident took place inside the Laharighat police station in the Morigaon district of Assam. In a video of the incident, a police official can be seen mercilessly striking the child with a stick for allegedly having stolen biscuits.
The minor boy is believed to be aged approximately 13-14 years. He can be heard screaming and repeatedly pleading for the official to stop, in the video.
The official did not heed to that and kept striking the minor for a long time.
The boy was reportedly caught while stealing biscuits from a vehicle parked inside the premises of the police station.
Following that he was taken inside the station and beaten up by an official.