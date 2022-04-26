Assam Police to be Honoured with President’s Colour Award

The Assam Police will be bestowed the prestigious President’s Colour Award on May 10. The award will be given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The President’s Colour Award is given to a military unit in recognition of the exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war. It is also known as ‘Nishaan’ which is an emblem that will be worn by all unit officers on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that it is a historic moment for the Assam Police and that the department is fully gearing up for the event.

Speaking to the media, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said, “We want to have a very unique and colourful parade as the award itself is very prestigious. Union Home minister Amit Shah will present the award to the police. Our state will be the 9th state to receive the award.”

Mahanta also said that a special flag will also be designed for the day.

“We are also designing a unique flag for the day. The flag will be designed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati with 36 stars embedded on it,” said the DGP.

Meanwhile, four Satradhikars of Assam will be present at the event to shower blessings on the officials of the department.

Notably, motorcycle rallies will also be held all across Assam to make the people of the state aware of the prestigious ‘Colour’.

DGP Mahanta said, “I have directed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police for Sports Anand Mishra to take leadership of the motorcycle rally to be organised in each district of Assam. I will launch the ‘Ride with Pride’ motorcycle awareness campaign in Dhubri within one of these days.”

