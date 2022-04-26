Partha Sarathi Mahanta Denies Allegation of Sending Spy to ULFA-I Camp

Joint Commissioner of Guwahati police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta has categorically denied sending ‘spy’ to a ULFA-I camp, who was detained at Myanmar camp by the banned militant outfit.

“I don’t know why my name was taken. We meet many people in our profession. May be when I was in Kamrup district, I met him. But I don’t remember as of now,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Notably, ULFA-I has released a confessional video of a ‘spy’, who ‘confessed’ that he joined the outfit on the instructions of a top Assam police official and a senior official of the Indian Army with the purpose of ‘spying’.

The alleged ‘spy’, whose confessional video has been released by the ULFA-I, has been claimed to be Sanjeev Sarma hailing from Muktapur in Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district.

Sarma, in the video, alleged that he was ‘spying’ for Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta and senior Army officer posted in Srinagar – Dhunumani Saikia.

Sarma said that he was sent to join the ULFA-I with the ‘mission’ of gathering inside information of the outfit and destroy bases of the banned organisation in different locations.

“Assam police and Indian occupying forces sent a ‘spy’ named Sanjeev Sarma from Baihata Chariali to the ULFA-I base,” the outfit said in a statement.

Sanjeev Sarma, however, accused Mahanta and Army officer Dhunumani Saikia of pushing him to join ULFA-I to take revenge for his elder brother’s death, an army para commando, who was allegedly killed in an ambush recently in Manipur.

Sarma further said that the police cop and army official also promised a sum of Rs. 1 crore as reward if he had accomplished his ‘mission’ in the ULFA-I camp.

