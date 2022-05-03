"Stay United, Don't Be Afraid": Mamata Banerjee's Eid Message

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Eid, strongly asserted that the ‘politics of isolation’ would not prevail for long in the country and called for people to be united.
She described that current situation in the country as ‘not fine’ and said that this kind of politics was not welcome in the country.
The Bengal CM was taking part in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr at Red Road in Kolkata amid heavy downpour. Speaking there, she urged the people gathered to not be scared and be united for a better future.
he said, “The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting.”
CM Banerjee assured the gathering of around 14,000 at Red Road that “neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad”.