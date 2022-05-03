"Stay United, Don't Be Afraid": Mamata Banerjee's Eid Message

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Eid, strongly asserted that the ‘politics of isolation’ would not prevail for long in the country and called for people to be united.

She described that current situation in the country as ‘not fine’ and said that this kind of politics was not welcome in the country.

The Bengal CM was taking part in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr at Red Road in Kolkata amid heavy downpour. Speaking there, she urged the people gathered to not be scared and be united for a better future.