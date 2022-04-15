Assam: Principal Of ADP College Arrested In Sexual Harassment Case

The principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College in Assam’s Nagaon was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing two female teachers of the college.
Dr. Surajit Bhagawati, the principal, was taken into custody by Assam police from the residence of his sister where he had been in hiding.
Two female teachers of the college had reportedly filed separate complaints with the police against the principal for humiliating and sexually harassing them.
However, Dr. Bhagawati has also filed a complaint against one of the two, alleging that the teacher ‘blackmailed’ him for not allowing her to sit in an interview for a lecturer’s post in the botany department of the college.
Meanwhile, in light of the incidents, Dr. Bhagawati was placed under immediate suspension.
Assam’s director of higher education, D K Mili in an official order, placed the tainted principal under suspension with immediate effect.