Assam: Principal Of ADP College Arrested In Sexual Harassment Case

The principal of Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College in Assam’s Nagaon was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing two female teachers of the college.

Dr. Surajit Bhagawati, the principal, was taken into custody by Assam police from the residence of his sister where he had been in hiding.

Two female teachers of the college had reportedly filed separate complaints with the police against the principal for humiliating and sexually harassing them.