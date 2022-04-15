Crisis Averted After Passenger's Mobile Emanates Smoke Midflight

A Delhi bound flight from Assam’s Dibrugarh on Thursday was gripped in panic after smoke started emanating from the mobile phone of a passenger.
However, the cabin crew saw the smoke and was quick to put it out with an in-flight fire extinguisher, the airlines informed.
A senior official of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) on Thursday confirmed that the Indigo A320 Neo aircraft VT-IJV operating flight 6E-2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi reported smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone, reported ANI.
"A Cabin crew observed smoke and spark from a passenger's mobile phone seated on 30C. The fire was extinguished by cabin crew using a cabin fire extinguisher," he said.
The official confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport and there was no injury to any passenger or crew.
Meanwhile, an Indigo spokesperson responded to the incident saying that there was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi.
The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property on board, the spokesperson added.