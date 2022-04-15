Crisis Averted After Passenger's Mobile Emanates Smoke Midflight

A Delhi bound flight from Assam’s Dibrugarh on Thursday was gripped in panic after smoke started emanating from the mobile phone of a passenger.

However, the cabin crew saw the smoke and was quick to put it out with an in-flight fire extinguisher, the airlines informed.

A senior official of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DCGA) on Thursday confirmed that the Indigo A320 Neo aircraft VT-IJV operating flight 6E-2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi reported smoke and spark from a passenger’s mobile phone, reported ANI.

"A Cabin crew observed smoke and spark from a passenger's mobile phone seated on 30C. The fire was extinguished by cabin crew using a cabin fire extinguisher," he said.