Assam Reports 434 Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 10.44%

Assam on Tuesday reported as many as 434 fresh cases of Covid-19 amid a worrying surge in cases across the nation.
The state health minister, Keshab Mahanta informed that the cases were detected out of 4,157 tests done in the last 24 hours.
With this, the positivity rate stood at 10.44 per cent in the state.
The highest cases, 65, were detected from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, the health minister informed via Twitter.
Meanwhile, Dibrugarh reported 41 cases of Covid-19 and Kamrup Rural reported another 40.
Mahanta further said that there were no deaths recorded during that time.
The recovery rate in Assam stood at 98.60 per cent, he added.