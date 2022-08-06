Assam: Residents of Goroimari Still Depends on Coracle to Cross River Kalahi

With each passing day, the lives of residents of Goroimari in South Kamrup have been in stake as they have to cross the River Kalahi by coracle boat. The coracle boat is the only hope for students, critical patients or a child bearing woman to cross the Kalahi River in Goroimari.

Although the people are in extreme trouble to cross the River, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed doesn’t bother to develop the communication in the area.

From the era of Independence, people from Goroimari, Kharidol of South Kamrup has been using a coracle boat as a mode of communication over the Kalahi River.

The coracle is tied to a rope which connects both the banks of the river so that the rapid current of the river can’t sweep away the coracle. What’s more terrifying is the fact that there is no raft man to guide from one side of the river to another. One has to row the coracle on his own.

This tiresome communication consumes immense time for which it is quiet impossible for the students and the critical patients to reach the other bank on time. This lack of proper communication has caused so many casualties till now, since there isn’t a single bridge or a giant ferry to carry an ambulance.

The farmers are selling their hard grown corps in a negotiable amount as it is not possible for them also to cargo the corps to the market.

“We pledge to the current BJP-led government to construct a concrete bridge over the Kalahi River for the betterment of people from Goroimari so that after 75 years of Independence, no one will have to die thriving for proper medical care or education,” the locals demanded.