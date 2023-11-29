Assam: Retired Engineer Murdered By Unidentified Miscreants In Kokrajhar

The victim’s wife, namely Madhumita Chakravarty (65), was also grievously injured in the unprecedented attack, sources said, adding that she was admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon for medical attention.

Tapan Chakraborty was a retired engineer of the agriculture department, while his wife Madhumita Chakraborty is a retired high school teacher.

According to sources, both of them were allegedly by themselves in the house at the time of the attack. The son of the couple resides in Bengaluru, while their daughter resides in America.