Assam: Retired Engineer Murdered By Unidentified Miscreants In Kokrajhar
In a grim incident, a retired engineer was allegedly murdered by an unidentified miscreants in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night.
According to information received, unidentified miscreants had barged into their house in Bidhanpalli area and attacked the victim and his wife with sharp objects.
The deceased retired engineer, identified as Tapan Chakravarty (70), was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp object. The reason behind the attack is yet to be established.
The victim’s wife, namely Madhumita Chakravarty (65), was also grievously injured in the unprecedented attack, sources said, adding that she was admitted to a hospital in Bongaigaon for medical attention.
Tapan Chakraborty was a retired engineer of the agriculture department, while his wife Madhumita Chakraborty is a retired high school teacher.
According to sources, both of them were allegedly by themselves in the house at the time of the attack. The son of the couple resides in Bengaluru, while their daughter resides in America.
Meanwhile, the local police were notified about the incident and promptly arrived at the location to initiate an investigation into the matter.
The police also recovered a bloodied knife from the crime scene.
Further investigation is on.