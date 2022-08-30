Assam: Rider Killed On Spot After Car Rams Bike At Khetri

A motorcycle rider was killed in a massive collision at Ulubam in the Khetri village of Assam on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place on national highway 37 near Ulubam under the Khetri police station in the Kamrup metro district of Assam today morning.

The motorcycle rider was headed towards Jagiroad from Guwahati when a speeding car headed on the same direction rammed into him from behind, killing him on the spot.

The vehicle that caused the accident was identified as a Hyundai i10 bearing registration numbers AS 01 DS 1339.

Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as 45 years old Amrit Das, a resident of Khetri. The impact of the hit was so strong that the rider was thrown off the two-wheeler onto the road and died there.

Moreover, police said that having caused the accident, the vehicle and the driver went to the Khetri police and confessed about the entire incident.