Assam: Rider Killed On Spot After Car Rams Bike At Khetri

A motorcycle rider was killed in a massive collision at Ulubam in the Khetri village of Assam on Tuesday.
According to reports, the incident took place on national highway 37 near Ulubam under the Khetri police station in the Kamrup metro district of Assam today morning.
The motorcycle rider was headed towards Jagiroad from Guwahati when a speeding car headed on the same direction rammed into him from behind, killing him on the spot.
The vehicle that caused the accident was identified as a Hyundai i10 bearing registration numbers AS 01 DS 1339.
Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as 45 years old Amrit Das, a resident of Khetri. The impact of the hit was so strong that the rider was thrown off the two-wheeler onto the road and died there.
Moreover, police said that having caused the accident, the vehicle and the driver went to the Khetri police and confessed about the entire incident.
A team of police rushed to the spot following that to recover the body of the deceased. The body was sent for post-mortem to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), officials informed.
It may be noted that earlier today, at least 10 people were left wounded in a major road mishap in Assam’s Sivasagar on Tuesday.
According to reports, the incident took place near the Gamon bridge over the Dikhow river in the Sivasagar district of Assam.
A night bus reportedly overturned on the side of the road leading to several passengers sustaining injuries.
The bus that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 01 MC 0917.
An onlooker said that the bus was coming from Guwahati in Assam and was headed towards Tinsukia.