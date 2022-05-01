Assam Rifles Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms, Explosives In Mizoram

Assam Rifles recovered a massive stash of weapons and other war-like supplies during an operation on Sunday in Mizoram.

The operation was conducted near Kelsih village, about 19 kilometre south of Aizawl district. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted the operation based on information of possible smuggling of weapons and war-like stores, reported ANI.

Officials informed that four individuals were detained near Kelsih of Aizawl district in the operation.

According to a press release from Assam Rifles, “The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted two civil hired vehicles in general area Kelsih and spot-checking was carried out by the team. During spot-checking weapons and WLS were recovered and four individuals were detained.”