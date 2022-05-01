Assam Rifles Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms, Explosives In Mizoram

Assam Rifles recovered a massive stash of weapons and other war-like supplies during an operation on Sunday in Mizoram.
The operation was conducted near Kelsih village, about 19 kilometre south of Aizawl district. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted the operation based on information of possible smuggling of weapons and war-like stores, reported ANI.
Officials informed that four individuals were detained near Kelsih of Aizawl district in the operation.
According to a press release from Assam Rifles, “The Assam Rifles team noticed and intercepted two civil hired vehicles in general area Kelsih and spot-checking was carried out by the team. During spot-checking weapons and WLS were recovered and four individuals were detained.”
“Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives,” the release added.
During the raid troops recovered three pump-action shotguns, five 0.22 rifles, seven telescope sights, 20 boxes of air pellets, a bipod, 10 PDF flags, 3 PDF badges, four boxes of safety fuse (2000m/ 44 kg), 24000 sticks of gelatin weighing around 3000 kilograms, approximately 100 kilograms gunpowder, and two vehicles from the area.
The release further stated that Assam Rifles, "Friends of the Hill People" over the years reckoned to fight against the anti-national activities.
This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activists. The operation's success would go a long way in the establishment of peace and harmony, it added.