J&K: Indian Army Arrest LeT Terrorist From Kulgam

The 34 RR unit of the Indian Army has apprehended a terrorist of the banned terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Sunday.
Kashmir police said that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Gadihama in the Kulgam district.
Police officials were quoted by ANI as saying that they found arms and ammunitions including a pistol, 51 pistol rounds and two hand grenades from Bhat’s possession.
The police have seized these arms too.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone police wrote, “#KulgamPolice & Army ( 34 RR) arrested one #hybrid #terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely Yamin Yousaf Bhat of Gadihama Kulgam. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammo including a Pistol, 2 grenades & 51 pistol rounds recovered.”
Notably, the Kashmir police had earlier informed that 62 terrorists have been killed so far this year in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 47 were local terrorists and 15 were foreign terrorists.
The inspector-general of Kashmir police, Vijay Kumar highlighted the details and said that 39 of those killed so far this year belonged to the banned terrorist outfit LeT.