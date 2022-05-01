J&K: Indian Army Arrest LeT Terrorist From Kulgam

The 34 RR unit of the Indian Army has apprehended a terrorist of the banned terror organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Sunday.

Kashmir police said that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Gadihama in the Kulgam district.

Police officials were quoted by ANI as saying that they found arms and ammunitions including a pistol, 51 pistol rounds and two hand grenades from Bhat’s possession.

The police have seized these arms too.