Special 'Vrat Thaali' For Train Passengers During Navratri: IRCTC

With Chaitra Navratri starting on April 2, Indian Railways announced that people observing fast will be able to order a special ‘Vrat Thaali’ during the period.
The Railways will be serving a special menu for those observing Navratri fast. Train passengers often find it difficult to get proper meals during journeys with their diet restricted during the nine-day fasting period.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it will serve food, or vrat thaali, for people observing fast from April 2, bookings for which will start from today.
People who travel by train during this period can order special Navratri diet, IRCTC said. Passengers will be able to order special Navratri food while booking their tickets, it added.
In addition, those who have already booked their ticket can call IRCTC on 1323 to place an order.
Notably, IRCTC is an arm of the Indian Railways to enhance and professionally manage the catering and hospitality services on trains, at stations and at other locations.