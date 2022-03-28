Special 'Vrat Thaali' For Train Passengers During Navratri: IRCTC

With Chaitra Navratri starting on April 2, Indian Railways announced that people observing fast will be able to order a special ‘Vrat Thaali’ during the period.

The Railways will be serving a special menu for those observing Navratri fast. Train passengers often find it difficult to get proper meals during journeys with their diet restricted during the nine-day fasting period.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it will serve food, or vrat thaali, for people observing fast from April 2, bookings for which will start from today.