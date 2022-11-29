Assam: Separate Road Mishaps Claim 1 Life, Leave Several Injured

A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot while another was injured in a road mishap in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.
According to reports, the incident took place at Silghat village at Bokoliaghat today. A passenger bus collided head-on with the two-wheeler causing the accident.
The deceased was identified as Laljit Yadav, while the injured was identified as Dhan Bahadur Thapa. They were reportedly travelling to Bokoliaghat when the incident took place.
Elsewhere, in another major accident, as many as four people including a woman were seriously injured.
The incident took place on National Highway 515 at Chandrapur in Jonai in the Dhemaji district of Assam.
The car in which they were travelling, fell into a ditch after the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle.
All injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.
It may be noted that separate road mishaps claimed as many as five lives, while several others were injured across Assam on the night of November 27.