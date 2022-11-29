Assam: Separate Road Mishaps Claim 1 Life, Leave Several Injured

A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot while another was injured in a road mishap in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Silghat village at Bokoliaghat today. A passenger bus collided head-on with the two-wheeler causing the accident.

The deceased was identified as Laljit Yadav, while the injured was identified as Dhan Bahadur Thapa. They were reportedly travelling to Bokoliaghat when the incident took place.

Elsewhere, in another major accident, as many as four people including a woman were seriously injured.