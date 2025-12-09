Assam rolls out major PMAY-G approval drive; over 3.25 lakh families to receive benefits

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched one of the state’s largest ever distribution drives under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), announcing that approval letters and the first tranche of funds for house construction will be issued over 3 lakh rural families

Speaking at a public programme in Boko, Sarma said the initiative represents a significant boost to Assam’s rural housing sector.

Today we are on the stepping stone of another milestone with the support of Adarniya @narendramodi ji, as over 3.25 lakh families have received sanction letters for PMAY-G houses.



With ~₹1.3lakh support to each family, over ₹4,228cr is being invested to build their dream home. pic.twitter.com/vNkzxyCc3Y — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 9, 2025

”Today, approval letters are being handed over to more than three lakh families across the state, along with the first installment required to begin construction,” he told the gathering

The Chief Minister traced the current momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on May 19, 2022, describing it as a crucial moment in the government’s housing mission.

He recalled that following the visit, the state delivered nearly five lakh houses, and later, in May, distributed approval letters to an additional two lakh beneficiaries, accelerating the programme.

Sarma said the government has successfully cleared the backlog of pending cases under PMAY-G. Through ongoing house-warming ceremonies and the release of remaining installments, the waiting list has now been “fully resolved,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted milestones achieved this year, noting that on March 19 in Guwahati, the state distributed approval letters to lakhs more beneficiaries, further expanding the rural housing coverage.

Commending Prime Minister Modi’s welfare-driven governance, Sarma said initiatives such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the expanded Arunodoi scheme providing ₹1,000 monthly assistance to eligible household has significantly uplifted rural communities in Assam. “These schemes are changing lives and strengthening the social fabric of the state,” he said.

With the latest approvals, the government aims to fast-track construction under PMAY-G and move closer to ensuring that every eligible rural family in Assam has access to a permanent and secure home.