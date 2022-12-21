Assam: Sec 144 Imposed In Tinsukia Amid Picnic Season

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed by district authorities in the Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday.
According to reports, the stringent measures were put in place in light of the picnic season with the year end festivities beginning.
The order issued by the district magistrate Narsing Pawar prohibited picnic goers from polluting public places and advised people to adhere to the regulations.
The order further mentioned that people should not leave behind plastic wastes and bottles at picnic spots.
Moreover, consumption of alcohol at picnic spots has also been prohibited by the district administration, in its tough stance against alcoholism and hooliganism.
It may be noted that Sec 144 was imposed in the Bijni town of the Chirang district of Assam earlier on Tuesday.
The order was issued by Bijni Sub-Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Jain. As per the order issued, the prohibitory measures will remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am.
Moreover, playing loud speakers and organizing DJ events will also remain prohibited during that time.
Earlier in September, Sec 144 was imposed in the Bongaigaon district of Assam, after the arrest of several people from the district and across the state on charges of being involved in treason.
Reports stated that the district administration imposed Sec 144 in view of any disturbance to the law and order situation. The order was issued on the direction of the District Magistrate Nabadeep Pathak.
Meanwhile, the stringent section barring large unlawful gatherings had been enforced with immediate effect.