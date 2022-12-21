Assam: Sec 144 Imposed In Tinsukia Amid Picnic Season

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed by district authorities in the Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the stringent measures were put in place in light of the picnic season with the year end festivities beginning.

The order issued by the district magistrate Narsing Pawar prohibited picnic goers from polluting public places and advised people to adhere to the regulations.

The order further mentioned that people should not leave behind plastic wastes and bottles at picnic spots.

Moreover, consumption of alcohol at picnic spots has also been prohibited by the district administration, in its tough stance against alcoholism and hooliganism.

It may be noted that Sec 144 was imposed in the Bijni town of the Chirang district of Assam earlier on Tuesday.