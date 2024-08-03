Assam Semiconductor Plant Opens New Horizons, CM Performs Bhoomi Pujan

Assam is set to become the next global electronic hub, remarked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Rs 27,000 crore proposed semiconductor plant in Jagiroad. The project is expected to create several thousand jobs and transform the state's economy.
Sarma said, "This day will remain as a milestone in Assam's industrial development. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the first semiconductor plant. I performed the Bhoomi Pujan today along with Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran."
"Tata Group has over 200 years of relationship with Assam's tea industry. They have set up a cancer care hospital in the state. Apart from Tata Group, no big company has set up an enterprise in Assam so far. The Prime Minister's vision has made such a massive project in Assam possible," he said.
The Chief Minister further said, "The semiconductor plant will come up with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. Assam is a new face in terms of such industries. Yet, setting up a semiconductor plant has been successful here."
Talking about employment generation, Sarma said that the semiconductor plant is expected to generate over 27,000 jobs. "It will be a big step in placing unemployed youth. Assamese youths employed outside will be able to work here," he said.
"Without the blessings of Mahapurush [Srimanta Shankardev] this would not be possible. After the shutting down of the paper mill, optimism was very low. We turned that into an opportunity and planted the seeds of a new beginning. I praise the patience of the people of Jagiroad following the shutting down of the Jagiroad paper mill," the Assam Chief Minister said.
Assuring Tata representatives, he said, "There are no difficulties in the operation of the industry," while thanking Ratan Tata for the magnanimity shown towards the people of Assam even with ample opportunities in other Indian states.