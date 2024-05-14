Assam-Made Semiconductors In Markets Next Year? CM Shares Glimpse Of Future

Helmed by Tata, the ambitious project to produce semiconductors in Assam at an eye-watering investment of Rs 27,000 crores will bear fruit within a year, a confident Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
In an interview, the Chief Minister delved into his vision for the state saying that Assam is looking to step into the future with the focus now on future technologies. He talked about wanting to bring about a defence-based industry with a robust policy in the works, to transform Assam into a good industrial ecosystem.
Sarma said, "Tata has already started pilot delivery from its Karnataka plant. Material has gone outside the country and vendors have accepted the materials. Coming back to Assam, it will be a Greenfield project. Tata has already taken over possession of the land parcel. People are there on ground. I believe that within one year, the first production can be rolled out."
"We had an extensive discussion with Tata team for last almost one year. We have done good ground work. Teams from the state government and Tata are completely aligned. Many clearances have already been given, like environmental clearance, etc. So, I think it will be completed as per the target," he said.
Asked about other major investments that the Chief Minister is seeking to bring to Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "People are investing in mines or other raw materials. In Assam, we are strong on petroleum. People are already there. Investment is already coming, like the expansion of our existing refineries. That is ongoing."
"We are looking at future technologies. Now, semiconductor is one. Within a few months immediately after the Lok Sabha elections, we are going to release our policy on defence-based industry. So, I am in touch with many of the players who are producing Aatmanirbhar defence equipment. That is one area, where we will be rooting strongly," Sarma said.
"Semiconductor is one part, but there are many areas like assembly of mobile telephones, those are also there. We are in various levels of discussion with many players, but we want to project Assam as a state for future technology. We want to focus more on future technologies," he added.
Discussing the incentives that Tata group got from the Assam government to set up the semiconductor industry in Jagiroad, Sarma further said, "As you know that there is a semiconductor policy of the Central government followed by a policy of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Our policy is the best."
"It says that whatever central government will provide, we will provide 50 per cent of that upfront immediately in terms of production-linked incentives. And also we have given land and all other facilities. So, Assam was very very aggressive and we want to remain aggressive for a few more years so that we can end up setting up a good industrial ecosystem in Assam," said the Assam Chief Minister.
Quizzed about what amount he has in mind for the outlay to set up a defence industry in the state, Sarma said that the plans are in initial stages and the government is studying similar state government initiatives to come up with the best policy.
He said, "As of now, we are in a very primary stage of discussion. We will come up with a policy once we analyze the policies of states like Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, who have specific defence policies, and we will come out with a better variation. We will try to roll out a red carpet for them."
"Again, you have to see that Assam has a particular background. We have come out of insurgency so people will be slow in responding, but, I am sure we will be able to convince them," he added.
Sarma further said, "Another new thing that has happened recently is that the Government of India has announced the Unnati scheme, an industrial policy based or centered on the Northeast. They have placed Rs 10,000 crore immediately, but it can go up if we can get good offer. So, state government policy incentive, and central government incentive specifically for the Northeast, and then central government policy for thematic area. I think, I am looking at all these three aspects and we will come up with a better policy, very attractive policy which will be difficult to say no to by the industry."