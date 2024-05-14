Assam-Made Semiconductors In Markets Next Year? CM Shares Glimpse Of Future

Sarma further said, "Another new thing that has happened recently is that the Government of India has announced the Unnati scheme, an industrial policy based or centered on the Northeast. They have placed Rs 10,000 crore immediately, but it can go up if we can get good offer. So, state government policy incentive, and central government incentive specifically for the Northeast, and then central government policy for thematic area. I think, I am looking at all these three aspects and we will come up with a better policy, very attractive policy which will be difficult to say no to by the industry."