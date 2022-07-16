Assam: Sister Of Prime Accused In Vineet Bagaria Suicide Arrested

The sister of Baidullah Khan, prime accused in abetting the suicide of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria, was on Saturday arrested by Dibrugarh Police on charges of extortion.

According to police, Khan’s sister was allegedly involved in extortion and also forced a woman to sell her kidney.

The father of Baidullah, Abdula Khan is reportedly a local money lender in Dibrugarh. The victim in question had reportedly taken money from him after which his daughter and Baidullah’s sister allegedly extorted the amount from her forcing her to sell one of her kidneys.

Police said that the accused also threatened the victim’s family and assaulted them physically.

The victim has said that she had borrowed Rs 1 lakh at an extremely high interest rate and had to sell one of her kidneys after facing harassment over not being able to clear her dues.

The borrowed amount had touched Rs 3.5 lakhs after interest, she was told after which the victim sold her kidney with no other option left.