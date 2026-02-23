Assam: Sivasagar Night Raid; Stolen Goods Worth Lakhs Seized, Three Arrested

In a major crackdown on theft networks operating in the district, Sivasagar Police conducted a late-night raid at a roadside scrap dump. They recovered a substantial quantity of suspected stolen goods, including temple items, industrial materials, and cash.

The operation was carried out following an investigation into a recent iron theft case reported in the Joysagar area. Acting on specific inputs, police raided the dump owned by Aum Prakash Mahato in Sivasagar town.

During the search, officers seized large quantities of copper and brass materials, oxygen cylinders, temple-related items, numerous batteries, and a significant stock of electrical wires. Police also recovered ₹1 lakh in cash from the premises.

According to sources, the recovered items are suspected to be stolen property collected from various parts of the district. The raid is believed to be linked to a wider network involved in theft and illegal trade of scrap and valuable materials.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case. Among them is Azizul Ashrad from Morigaon , who is alleged to be involved in multiple theft cases in Sivasagar and in the purchase and resale of stolen goods. He was apprehended at the dump during the raid.

Santosh Mahato was also arrested from Aum Prakash Mahato’s dump in connection with the recovery of the stolen materials. Additionally, police arrested a youth identified as Rakeeb Husain for his alleged involvement in theft activities.