Huge Cache Of Ammunition Seized In Nagaland

Nagaland Police seized a total of 999 rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition from an auto rickshaw in an operation in the state’s Chumukedima district on Sunday.
Police also arrested five people in connection with the seizure.
Officials informed today that the massive consignment of ammunition was recovered yesterday during an operation conducted by the Nagaland police.
The Dimapur DCP (crime) and Public Relations Officer in a statement said that a special operation was launched based on specific input regarding trading of ammunition in and around the Chumukedima area. Five individuals were arrested during the operation, the statement added.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered with Diphupar police station under sections 120B/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), r/w sec 25(1A) (1AA) (1B)(a)/29 (a)(b) of the arms act.
Dimapur Police tweeted, "Based on credible input regarding trading of ammunition Special team of #dimapurpolice launched an operation and seized 999 rounds of 9 mm calibre. Five accused arrested @DGP_Nagaland"