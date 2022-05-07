Dimasa Sahitya Sabha Gets New Office From NC Hills Autonomous Council

The members of Dimasa Lairidim Mel (DLM) or the Dimasa Sahitya Sabha on Saturday thanked the authority of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council for providing them a new office near the old agriculture office at Haflong Johayaraji in Boildura in Assam.
The Dimasa Sahitya Sabha (DSS) led by its President Ramesh Thaosen and General Secretary Kumud Ranjan Kemprai accompanied by Office Secretary Surjya Thaosen met the media persons in press meet held today at the new office.
DSS members gave their heartfelt thanks to the authority of NC Hills Autonomous Council under the CEM ship of Debolal Gorlosa for providing the office.
The office will be opened by CEM Debolal Gorlosa in presence of MLA Nandita Gorlosa and DSS (DLM) President Ramesh Thaosen who would be accompanied by General Secretary Kumud Ranjan Kemprai on May 9.
While addressing the press meet, DSS President Thaosen appealed to the media persons present to make it public the proposed 'Mission mode' programme so as to encourage the younger generation of the particular community in writing of different stories, poem, folk tale, etc. by giving them some incentive for the same.
Replying to questions, DSS General Secretary Kemprai said that the teachers for Dimasa textbook already introduced in lower primary schools, are arranged from amongst the present appointed teachers of the certain community.