Dimasa Sahitya Sabha Gets New Office From NC Hills Autonomous Council

The members of Dimasa Lairidim Mel (DLM) or the Dimasa Sahitya Sabha on Saturday thanked the authority of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council for providing them a new office near the old agriculture office at Haflong Johayaraji in Boildura in Assam.

The Dimasa Sahitya Sabha (DSS) led by its President Ramesh Thaosen and General Secretary Kumud Ranjan Kemprai accompanied by Office Secretary Surjya Thaosen met the media persons in press meet held today at the new office.

DSS members gave their heartfelt thanks to the authority of NC Hills Autonomous Council under the CEM ship of Debolal Gorlosa for providing the office.