Assam: Special Court Remands Tainted Officials To 4 Days Police Custody

A special court in Assam on Saturday sent two tainted government officials, who had been caught red-handed accepting bribe, to police custody.

The court remanded the two officials, Barasha Bora Bordoloi and Nabajyoti Sharma to four days of police custody today.

It may be noted that the two government officials had been caught red-handed on Thursday while accepting bribes.

They had been presented to the court on the next day. According to reports, police had requested the court to hand the pair over for seven days.