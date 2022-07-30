Sanket Sargar Opens India's Medal Tally CWG 22, Bags Silver In Weightlifting

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar on Saturday bagged India’s first medal in the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) winning the silver medal in the 55 kilogram category.

The 21-year-old lifted a total of 258 kilograms; 113 in the snatch and 135 in the clean and jerk.

Sargar had told The Indian Express that he dreamed of winning a CWG medal after witnessing Gururaja Poojary’s silver medal-winning campaign in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Sanket’s proud father, Mahadev Sargar, who owns a tea stall, took half a day off to celebrate saying, “I can afford to take a one hour break from work.”