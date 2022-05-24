Assam

Assam: Speeding Truck Runs Over Pedestrians In Sipajhar, 2 Killed

Police informed that the truck lost control and ran over the pedestrians.
A speeding truck killed two and injured seven others in Assam's Sipajhar
Pratidin Time

A total of two people were killed and seven others were left injured in a major road accident in Sipajhar in Assam’s Darrang district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident took place on national highway-15 after a speeding truck ran over several people on the roadside.

Police said that the people had come out for morning walk when they were run over by the speeding truck.

Police informed that the truck, bearing registration numbers AS 11 BC 1555, lost control and ran over the pedestrians.

Meanwhile, two people were killed on the spot after the accident, police said. They have been identified as Jintu Haque, aged 16 years and Indadul Haque, aged 17 years.

Moreover, seven others were left injured in the incident. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, said police.

Two women were among those injured in the incident. They have been identified as Joymoti Baruah and Sangita Devi.

The remaining persons who sustained injuries were identified as Rekib Ali, Ezazul Haque and Sahil Akhtar.

Police said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated and the remains of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

