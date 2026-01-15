Assam: Sribhumi Family Loses Child in Attempt to Relocate After Eviction Notice

An impending eviction drove a family in Assam’s Sribhumi district to attempt to relocate. During the attempt in the middle of the night on Wednesday, one of the members of the family, a minor boy, was killed in a road accident.

Reports claimed that the family of six, residing in a temporary settlement at Madhurbond village recently received an eviction notice from the forest department. As such, the family decided to pack their belongings and head to Ratabari on a pick-up truck with registration AS 10 C 3142.

The incident occurred at Ghilaitikar hill in Patharkandi as the pick-up truck was headed upwards. Meanwhile, a dumper truck approaching from the opposite side caused their vehicle to brake. However, due to brake failure, the pick-up truck started to climb down the hill backwards, causing the family to panic. In that situation, the people started to jump off the vehicle, during which the victim came under the tyres of the dumper truck and was crushed to death on the spot, a family acquaintance in the know-how of the matter informed.

The deceased has been identified as Jamrul Haque, a ninth-grade student at Asimia Higher Secondary School. The other members of the family, including the driver of the vehicle, were injured as their vehicle fell off the hill and turned.

The injured were immediately rushed to Patharkandi community clinic. Patharkandi police reached the scene at night and began an investigation into the incident.

