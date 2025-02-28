Assam: Student Attacked for Refusing to Help Peers Cheat in Exam

A shocking incident unfolded at Bam Bidyapith High School examination center in Assam’s Cachar, where a student was brutally assaulted for refusing to let others copy his answers during the ongoing High School examinations.

Advertisment

According to reports, the incident occurred yesterday when Rajib Hussain, a candidate appearing for the HSLC exam, was pressured by fellow examinees, including one identified as Gule Ahmed, to allow them to copy from his answer sheet. When Rajib firmly objected, a heated argument ensued inside the examination hall. Though the invigilators managed to diffuse the tension at the time, the situation took a violent turn after the exam ended.

As soon as Rajib stepped out of the examination center, he was allegedly ambushed by Gule Ahmed and a group of students, who launched a vicious attack on him. The assault left Rajib severely injured.

Following the shocking attack, Rajib’s parents filed a formal complaint at Dholai Police Station against Gule Ahmed and eight others involved in the assault. Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.