Assam: Student Leader Assaulted by Group of Youths in Sivasagar; Two Held

Sivasagar witnessed tense moments late on Friday night after the President of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Nagar Committee was allegedly attacked by a group of youths in Joysagar, sources said.

Advertisment

The victim, Debashish Dutta Baruah, was reportedly attacked by a group of 20 youths in Joysagar on the night of Holi. As per sources, the altercation reportedly began over a minor collision involving a vehicle, which escalated into a heated argument.

Subsequently, a group of miscreants launched a collective attack on Baruah, leaving him seriously injured. A female passenger, identified as Baruah's wife, who was in the vehicle, also sustained injuries during the assault. The incident led to heightened tension at the Joysagar Police Station late at night.

Following the attack, the police detained two individuals, identified as Akashjyoti Rajkhowa and Deepjyoti Rajkhowa, for interrogation. The duo are reportedly cousins.

Meanwhile, the injured student leader is currently undergoing medical treatment.