Nagaon: Massive Fund Embezzlement Reported in Water Resource Dept

In a recent development, it has come to light that a massive embezzlement of funds released by the Assam government to the Nagaon Water Resource department has been reported. A sum of Rs. 2.18 crore has been misused by the department by showing work order.

The department has misused the funds released for the year 2021-22.

It may be mentioned that a section of officers and contractors in the department are surprised to know that such a huge amount has been released by the government but they have no idea as to when the tender of such a huge amount has been released.

Notably, the fund embezzlement has been reported during the tenure of Executive Engineer Bhaskar Jyoti das who was promoted and transferred from Nagaon. Moreover, treasury officer Ajit Kumar Goswami had prepared the draft of Rs. 2.18 crore by showing the work done by the department.

Two other junior engineers, including junior engineer Nitul Barman, did the required work. However, after the transfer of Jyoti Das from Nagaon, the entire scam of the government released fund of Rs 2.18 crore came to light. It is learned that in the year 2021-2022, there was an abnormal decrease in rainfall in Nagaon. As a result, no flood has been reported in the district but the department has shown that they have utilized the fund for flood management.

Although there are more than 400 contractors in Nagaon, the department hired the contractor from outside.

Also Read: MHA Rejects Licenses Of 466 Institutions Under FCRA Since 2020