Assam Tea Worker Severely Injured at Factory in Baksa

A worker was severely injured while working at Fatemabad Tea Garden in Assam’s Baksa district when his leg got stuck in the CTC machine on Sunday.
The injured, identified as Suleman Kerketta, broke his leg after being hit in the machine.
Following the accident, Kerketta was rushed to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.
Further details awaited.
In the month of July, a woman was also injured while working at Lepetkatta tea factory in Dibrugarh when her hair got stuck in the CTC machine.
The woman was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment but doctors referred her to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).