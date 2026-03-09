Assam: Teen Accused Of Killing Brother In Golaghat Village

A shocking case of fratricide has surfaced in Golaghat after a teenage boy was allegedly murdered by his younger brother with the help of their father in the Dakhinhengera Athabari locality, sending shockwaves through the rural community.

The victim, identified as Raju Oraon, was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon inside the family courtyard. According to preliminary information gathered by police and local sources, the assault was so brutal that the courtyard bore visible blood stains, clearly indicating the spot where the killing took place.

Investigators suspect that after the attack, the body was placed inside a sack and later moved using a vehicle. Sources also claimed that the body was eventually taken outside the house and left near a bamboo grove located a short distance away.

However, the circumstances surrounding the body's disposal have raised serious questions. From the house to the bamboo grove, the distance and terrain make it difficult for a single person to carry a body alone, leading investigators and locals to believe that more than one individual may have been involved in the act.

According to sources familiar with the interrogation, the teenage Father has denied his involvement in the murder. During questioning, he reportedly told investigators, “I don't know anything. I came home after work. I did nothing; His brother did it.”

However, this claim has drawn scepticism from both locals and investigators. Residents point out that if the accused had no role in the crime, it raises the question of how such a brutal killing could have taken place inside the courtyard of the house. At the same time, he was present there and allegedly unaware of the entire incident.

Following the discovery of the crime, police launched an investigation and detained the teenage brother along with their father, identified as Boba Orang. According to police sources, the father was arrested while he was asleep at the house where the victim had been living.

Police have also recovered the sharp weapon suspected to have been used in the murder during the operation, and the police have sent the body to the hospital for a postmortem