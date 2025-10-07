Assam: Tempo Driver Burnt Alive After Vehicle Catches Fire

A horrifying incident has shocked residents of Hojai district in Assam after a tempo driver was burnt alive when his vehicle suddenly caught fire at Siliguri Basti on Monday evening.

According to reports, the driver, identified as 61-year-old Haradhan Sutradhar, a resident of Siliguri Basti, was loading stones from a local hardware shop when the mishap occurred. The engine of his tempo was reportedly running at the time, and a suspected mechanical malfunction triggered the fire, engulfing the vehicle within seconds.

Despite efforts by locals to rescue him, Sutradhar could not escape the flames and died on the spot.

The tempo involved in the accident bore registration number AS-02-BC-1927.

Upon receiving information, Hojai Police reached the site, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure that led to the fatal blaze.

The incident has left residents in deep shock.

