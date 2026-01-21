Assam: Three Detained in Dibrugarh Over Alleged Street Dog Killings

A routine late-night patrol in Assam’s Dibrugarh has taken a disturbing turn, bringing back public fears over the unexplained disappearance of street dogs in the town.

Around 2 am on Tuesday, January 20, police on night duty noticed a car moving in a strange manner within the town. Finding its movement unusual, the team followed the vehicle for some distance before stopping it for checking.

The car, bearing registration number AS-02Z-5386, had three people inside. All three were detained and later identified as Syongkiri Rongphar (27), Waisong Rongpi (28), and Sensen Hamse (21), residents of Karbi Anglong district.

When the vehicle was searched, police found 15 jute rice bags, ropes, packets of biscuits, and three mobile phones. The recovery immediately raised eyebrows, especially as Dibrugarh has seen many street dogs vanish quietly over the past few months.

Residents and animal lovers have repeatedly spoken about dogs disappearing during the night, leading to fears that the animals were being deliberately targeted. The items recovered from the car have only strengthened these concerns, with many suspecting a planned operation carried out after dark.

Police officials said the three accused are being questioned to understand why they were moving around late at night and what the seized items were meant for. The mobile phones are also being checked to see if there is any connection to earlier incidents. Officials have not ruled out the possibility that more people could be involved.

The incident has sparked anger among animal rights groups and local residents, who are demanding strict action if cruelty is confirmed. “If this turns out to be true, it shows a shocking lack of humanity,” said an animal welfare activist, urging authorities to act firmly.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to come out in the coming days.

