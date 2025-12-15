Assam : Three Gold Thieves Arrested, ₹30 Lakh Jewelry Recovered

Police from Haryana’s Gurugram, in coordination with Goroimari and Sontoli police in Assam, have arrested three individuals involved in a high-value gold jewelry theft.

The arrests were made from Haryana, Goroimari, and Sontoli.

According to reports, Gulbanu Begum, a resident of Puran Gaon in Sontoli, had been employed in the household of an elite family in Gurugram, Haryana.

Exploiting the absence of family members, she allegedly stole gold jewelry valued at over ₹65 lakh and sent it to Goroimari and Sontoli in Kamrup.

The Gurugram police, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended Gulbanu Begum and have already sent her to jail. A substantial portion of the stolen gold jewelry was recovered from her possession.

Following her confession, further operations were carried out in coordination with Abdul Momin, Officer-in-Charge of Goroimari Police Station, and Sontoli police. During these raids, Hazjuddin from Majgumi and Jamal from Puran Gaon were arrested, and additional gold jewelry was recovered from them.

So far, police operations have successfully recovered gold jewelry worth approximately ₹30 lakh out of the total stolen value of ₹65 lakh.