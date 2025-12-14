Four Arrested in Assam for PWD Slabs Theft, Stolen Goods Recovered

Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with a PWD slabs theft case under Dispur PS C.No-975/2025, US-305(e) BNS.

The operation began with the arrest of Jaynal Abedin (21) from Palhaji Gaon, Barpeta, in possession of a 407 truck (Reg. No AS02 CC9763) used to transport stolen materials, which were being sold at a warehouse at Bongora Last Gate.

Based on his statement, police also arrested Shaber Ali (47) from Kaita Siddi Path, Bongora Last Gate, Mirza, and Sahil Ahmed (23) from Hajo, Khopani Kuchi, Kamrup (R). Several stolen items were recovered from their warehouses.

Investigations revealed that the stolen goods were being supplied from another warehouse owned by Shahjahan. A subsequent search led to the apprehension of Chubur Bhuyan (42) from Balipara, Nalbari, linked to the operation.

All four suspects, along with the recovered items, were brought to the police station for further legal proceedings.