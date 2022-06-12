Two Jawans Missing In Arunachal Pradesh For 14 Days

Two soldiers of the 7th Garhwal Rifles of the Indian army who were posted in Arunachal Pradesh are missing for the last two weeks.

The missing army men have been identified as Harendra Negi and Prakash Singh Rana, both residents of Uttarakhand.

According to reports, they have been missing since May 28.

Rana’s wife and family were informed about his missing on May 29. Later on June 9, families of both the soldiers were informed that the two were believed to have drowned in a river, reported India Today.

The wife of Rana said that they have been waiting for the last 14 days for a message from him.