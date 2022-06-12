KAAC Elections: BJP Candidates Lead From 16 Constituencies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prabhat Chandra Teron is ahead in the Duar Amla constituency in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam as counting is underway on Sunday for the recently held Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections.
In addition, BJP candidate D Ufing Machlai is leading from the Amri constituency, while from the Singhason constituency, BJP candidate Amar Singh Ticchu currently leads.
Moreover, BJP candidates Abhijit Krar, Hedsing Rongfar, Longbison Bey and Surja Rongfa hold leads at Chinthong, Socheng, Rongkhang, and Borjan constituencies, respectively.
Meanwhile, Madhurjya Dhekial Phukan, BJP’s candidate from the Bokajan leads, while the candidate from UDFS leads from Sarupathar.
BJP candidate Sorban Telenga leads from Deopani constituency. From the Langhin constituency, BJP candidate Bil Mohan holds a lead.
Moreover, BJP candidate Kangbura Kiling leads from Phuloni constituency, while the party’s candidate from Mahamaya, Lunsing Teron is also leading.
Furthermore, from Kokanthi constituency, BJP candidate Raju Tees leads and BJP’s Ajit Kumar Dey leads from Howraghat constituency.
The ruling party’s candidates from Namati and Dhansiri, Ritesh Hinghi and Tilottoma Hasnu lead from the respective constituencies.
In all, BJP candidates hold a lead across 16 constituencies of the KAAC, while one constituency is led by UDFS candidate.