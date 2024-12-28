Assam: Tiger Terror Strikes Kaliabor Again as Man-Eater Roams Near Settlements

The ongoing fear of man-eating tigers persists in Kaliabor, with a Royal Bengal Tiger, now reportedly a man-eater, captured on camera once again roaming freely in the area.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, local residents in the Rubberbari area of Silghat witnessed the tiger as it moved near the Kamakhya Hill.

The tiger, which had previously attempted to hunt a goat, was also spotted by workers involved in the construction of a guesthouse near the Silghat Kamakhya Temple. The animal was filmed by an excavator driver working at the site, using his mobile phone.

This sighting has intensified the growing anxiety among the people of Shilghat's Rubber Bazar area and the nearby tea gardens of Kaliabor, where the man-eating tiger's movements continue to pose a serious threat.

The tiger had strayed from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, where it had injured one woman and killed another on December 21, 2024, near the Kamakhya Reserve Forest at the Kaliabor Tea Estate. The tiger has been spotted in several locations, including Kaliabor Tea Estate, Sonarigaon, and Silghat, heightening concerns for public safety.

In response, the Assam government had already imposed strict restrictions in Kaliabor Co-District. Additional District Magistrate Liza Talukdar invoked Section 163(1) of the BNSS, 2023, to enforce the following prohibitory measures:

• Restricted Areas and Hours: Entry and movement are prohibited from 4 pm to 9 am on the new PWD road from Silghat/Rubberbari via Kamakhya Temple to Sonarigaon/Kamakhya village, as well as the surrounding tea plantation area.

• General Restrictions: Unnecessary movement is prohibited throughout the day and night, except for authorized persons.

• Kamakhya Reserve Forest: Unauthorized entry is prohibited at all times for any purpose other than by Police/Forest personnel on duty.

• Trishuldhari Temple Road: Movement is prohibited from 4 pm to 9 am on the road from Silghat Jute Mill to Trishuldhari Temple.

• Restricted Areas Beyond Trishuldhari Temple: Entry beyond the Trishuldhari Temple point in the reserve forest area is prohibited at all times.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, a leopard that had been hiding in a private residence in Kumarpara was subdued by forest officials using a tranquillizer dart on Friday night.

The leopard, which had been lurking beneath a vehicle, heightened fears among residents before being safely captured.

It is now being transported to the state zoo for further care and examination. The dramatic encounter, which unfolded early Friday morning, has garnered significant attention, with photos and videos of the leopard circulating widely on social media.

