Assam: TMC's Chitta Ranjan Pal Resigns As General Secretary

Discontentment is brewing in the camp of the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Assam unit as the general secretary of the party on Friday submitted his resignation to president Ripun Bora.

The general secretary of the TMC’s state unit in Assam, Chitta Ranjan Pal submitted his resignation from the post citing displeasure with the way the party is headed under Ripun Bora.

This comes after the party rang the changes to find its feet in the state, appointing Bora as the president after he quit Congress.