Assam

Assam: TMC's Chitta Ranjan Pal Resigns As General Secretary

This comes after the party rang the changes to find its feet in the state, appointing Bora as the president after he quit Congress.
Assam: TMC's Chitta Ranjan Pal Resigns As General Secretary
TMC's Assam unit GS Chitta Ranjan Pal resigns | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Discontentment is brewing in the camp of the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Assam unit as the general secretary of the party on Friday submitted his resignation to president Ripun Bora.

The general secretary of the TMC’s state unit in Assam, Chitta Ranjan Pal submitted his resignation from the post citing displeasure with the way the party is headed under Ripun Bora.

This comes after the party rang the changes to find its feet in the state, appointing Bora as the president after he quit Congress.

Also Read
Tripura: 19 Injured In Post-Poll Clashes Between Congress And BJP

It may be noted that similar to Bora, Pal had resigned from Congress to join TMC in Assam in April, this year.

Pal is thought to have been very close to Bora and his resignation has created a stir inside the party.

Apart from Bora, Chitta Ranjan Pal also forwarded his resignation to TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev.

Also Read
Assam: 2 Teens Rescued After Getting Washed Away In Floodwaters, 1 Missing
Assam
Trinamool Congress (TMC)
Resignation

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com