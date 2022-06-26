Tripura: 19 Injured In Post-Poll Clashes Between Congress And BJP

At least 19 people were left injured including the Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha following clashes between the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in front of the Congress Bhavan in Agartala on Sunday.

According to reports, police resorted to fire tear gas to disperse the mob after clashes erupted following the results of the by-polls for four assembly seats in the state. The area around Post Office Chowmuhani where the Congress Bhavan is located was deserted after the clashes.

The media in-charge of the Congress’ state unit, Asish Kumar Saha said that the party workers had just returned to the headquarters with winning candidate in Agartala, Sudip Roy Barman when they were attacked by a group of BJP supporters.

He said, “When they were preparing for lunch, a strong group of BJP supporters attacked Congress Bhavan. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president was hit by bricks on his head while one Congress worker, identified as Romi Miah, was stabbed by BJP supporters.”

Saha alleged that the group led by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader hurled bricks at the building. Several vehicles parked in front of it were damaged, he said.