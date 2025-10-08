Assam to Get India’s First Decaffeinated Black Tea Factory

Assam is set to pioneer India’s first decaffeinated black tea factory, marking a significant leap in the country’s tea industry. The project will be established in Dibrugarh, introducing for the first time an indigenous technology to remove up to 95% of caffeine from black tea while preserving its original flavour, aroma, and health properties.

The breakthrough technology was developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, and formally launched in New Delhi during CSIR’s 84th Foundation Day by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh. The technology has been transferred to Jalan Investments Pvt Ltd of Dibrugarh and Gangwal Healthcare Pvt Ltd of Mumbai.

While Jalan Investments will set up India’s first decaffeinated black tea factory in Dibrugarh by early next year, Gangwal Healthcare will establish a caffeine extraction plant in Tinsukia, using a green process that converts tea waste into pharmaceutical-grade caffeine.

A senior CSIR-NEIST official said, “For the first time, Assam’s black tea can now be enjoyed almost caffeine-free without losing its natural flavour and aroma. This places India on the global map of advanced tea processing.”

The development comes amid growing global demand for decaffeinated and wellness teas, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking low-caffeine alternatives. Industry experts say the move could create new value chains, boost export earnings, and support Assam’s small tea growers through value-added production.

With Assam leading the innovation, India’s tea industry is brewing a new era where science meets tradition—one that could redefine how the world experiences its favourite cup of tea.

