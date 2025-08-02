Plummeting Prices Push Over 2 Lakh Assam Tea Growers into Crisis

Over two lakh small tea growers in Upper Assam are facing severe distress as prices of green tea leaves continue to plummet, even as the region reels under prolonged dry weather conditions. At a time when farmers are already struggling due to drought-like situations, the daily drop in green leaf prices has pushed many into financial hardship.

Growers report that while the cost of production has increased significantly, the price of green tea leaves has fallen sharply, from ₹40 per kilogram to as low as ₹20 per kilogram. This steep decline is causing major losses to small tea growers who form the backbone of Assam’s tea industry.

The Jorhat District Small Tea Growers' Association has urged tea factories to promptly offer a minimum fixed price for green leaves to safeguard the growers. However, despite repeated appeals, many factories have yet to provide fair compensation, leaving small-scale tea farmers in a precarious situation.

The Secretary of the Jorhat District Small Tea Growers' Association stated that since 2000, the area under tea plantation has been steadily declining due to increasingly harsh weather conditions in Assam. As a result, small tea growers are facing growing challenges in sustaining their plantations.

“This year, the price of green tea leaves was stable in the first week of July, but from the second week onward, the rate dropped drastically to ₹18–₹22 per kilogram,” he said.

He also added, “We have been in this business for over 60 years, and if the market price continues to fall, it will not only affect us but also thousands of others who have been involved in tea cultivation for generations.”

The association had earlier urged the authorities to intervene, warning that without immediate support, tea planters will face severe financial difficulties.

“We, at the Jorhat District Small Tea Growers' Association, will continue our efforts to ensure that green leaf prices are increased to a reasonable level, so that tea growers do not suffer further hardship,” he added.

