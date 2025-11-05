Assam to Mark 14th Death Anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika

Assam is all set to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary on Wednesday. The state government, cultural groups, and local organizations have planned events across districts to honour the legendary singer and composer.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartfelt message on X, saying, “As Assam echoes with the song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe,’ we remember Bhupen Da, the voice of humanity and hope. May his legacy guide us to build a kind and self-reliant Assam, just as he imagined.”

As Assam resonates with "Manuhe Manuhor Babe…", we honour our Bhupen Da, the voice of humanity and hope.



May his legacy inspire us to build a compassionate and a self-reliant Assam as envisaged by the Bard of the Brahmaputra. #BhupenDaAt100pic.twitter.com/SvcqQ5zNQZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2025

As per reports, preparations are in full swing across districts, with school students and local artists rehearsing performances of Hazarika’s evergreen songs. Guardian ministers in every district are overseeing the arrangements to ensure a smooth and coordinated tribute.

The main event is being held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha in Guwahati's Jalukbari which started at 9 am, and will be followed by events at Latasil playground from 11 am, where ministers, artists, and fans will gather to pay homage.

Additionally, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) will hold its annual tribute at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati starting at 10.30 am. In the evening, 10,000 earthen lamps will be lit in memory of the legendary singer. AASU has also urged its regional chapters to organize similar programs across the state.

