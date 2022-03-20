Assam: Truck Runs Over Two-Wheeler In Chirang, 1 Killed

A woman was killed after a truck ran over her on the Hagrama Bridge in the Chirang district of Assam on Sunday.

The incident took place today afternoon, locals informed.

They said that the accident took place as the woman and her husband, travelling on a two-wheeler, slowed down as they reached the bridge but the truck behind them did not, and ran over the two-wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Dipika Narzary. She was returning home along with her husband when the accident took place. The husband managed to escape with injuries but the wife was killed on the spot.

Seeing that the Bridge was in a poor condition, the couple slowed down their two-wheeler and were ran over by the truck behind them, locals added.