Opposition Parties In Assam To Meet Ahead Of Biennial Polls

Opposition parties in Assam including Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M), Raijor Dol will hold a crucial meeting on Sunday evening ahead of the Rajya Sabha biennial election on March 31.

Prior to the meeting, a Assam Congress Legislature Party meet was held in presence of Congress’ Rajya Sabha candidate Ripun Bora and other senior leaders.

Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed exuded confidence while stating that opposition will win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats.

He said, “We have a sufficient number to the seat. A meeting of all opposition parties will start soon.”