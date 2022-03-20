Opposition Parties In Assam To Meet Ahead Of Biennial Polls

Opposition parties in Assam including Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M), Raijor Dol will hold a crucial meeting on Sunday evening ahead of the Rajya Sabha biennial election on March 31.
Prior to the meeting, a Assam Congress Legislature Party meet was held in presence of Congress’ Rajya Sabha candidate Ripun Bora and other senior leaders.
Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed exuded confidence while stating that opposition will win one of the two Rajya Sabha seats.
He said, “We have a sufficient number to the seat. A meeting of all opposition parties will start soon.”
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced earlier that the biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats, two in Assam and one each in Tripura and Nagaland is set to be held on March 31.
The polling body had announced elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states which have been lying vacant in April.
The six states include Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Punjab, and Kerala.
The scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 22 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled on March 24.
The counting of votes will take place on the day of polling from 5 pm onwards.